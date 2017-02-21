Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Uber, Ola Availability Increases in Delhi-NCR; Fresh Protest Set for Tuesday

 
21 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber, Ola Availability Increases in Delhi-NCR; Fresh Protest Set for Tuesday

The ongoing strike of drivers of Ola and Uber appeared petering out as cab availability increased across the city on Monday even as the forum leading the agitation announced a fresh protest.

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD), which claims to represent 1.5 lakh of drivers, said it will "gherao" Transport Minister Satyendar Jain's residence on Tuesday.

However, SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore acknowledged that at least 60 percent of the cabs were plying presently.

Few members of the association continued demonstrating at Jantar Mantar for the eleventh straight day. They also met BJP leader and North Delhi Mayor Ravinder Gupta in this regard at the Delhi BJP office.

Yesterday, Rathore had hinted at calling off strike in next one or two days citing financial problems being faced by drivers.

The drivers had called the strike demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs. 6 per km and also removal of the 25 percent commission these cab aggregators charge them on every booking.

The drivers have also been protesting against the lack of basic amenities like insurance and medical covers extended to them by these app-based cab services.

Meanwhile, cabs were fairly easy to find on Uber and Ola's apps throughout the day.

Tags: Ola, Uber, Uber Ola Strike, Delhi, Apps, India
India Can Develop Space Station, Says ISRO Chief
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Uber, Ola Availability Increases in Delhi-NCR; Fresh Protest Set for Tuesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Launches Revamped Status Updates: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Sony Xperia X Now Available With a Hefty Limited Discount in India
  4. Swipe Elite 3 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,499
  5. HTC Set to Launch U Ultra Smartphone in India Today
  6. Lenovo Launches 64GB Storage Variant of Vibe K5 Note in India
  7. Six Held in Indore for Selling Reliance Jio SIM Cards
  8. What Exactly Is Wrong With Xiaomi?
  9. Redmi Note 4 vs Honor 6X vs ZenFone 3S Max: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.