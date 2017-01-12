Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Uber Now Shows Upcoming Event Destinations With Calendar Shortcuts

 
12 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber Now Shows Upcoming Event Destinations With Calendar Shortcuts

Highlights

  • The new feature syncs calendar events in Uber
  • The events destination shows up provided the address is mentioned
  • The feature is currently available for iOS users only

Uber has announced a new feature in its app to make travelling to scheduled meetings and events a little easier. The ride-hailing serivce has introduced a new feature called Calendar Shortcuts that syncs calendar events with the Uber app to automatically show shortcut destination alongside Home and Work shortcuts when you open the app.

This feature was announced first at the time of major redesign roll out in November, and two months later, the company has finally rolled it out for iOS users. The redesign back then gave birth to 'Shortcuts' - a feature that predicts where frequent riders are headed, so you can get moving with just one tap. Leveraging this feature, Calendar Shortcuts will let you book cabs from the Uber app without having to look up addresses or check up on timings - if you're comfortable giving up this degree of information to Uber that is.

This feature reads all your upcoming events in your Calendar app, and creates shortcuts for them on Uber. This will do away with the need to add the address manually in the destination bar, and the meeting address will show up as a shortcut alongside 'Home and 'Work' shortcut buttons. For this to work, you will have to connect your Calendar with Uber by going to Settings -> Calendar events. Once this is done, all upcoming events will be synced automatically, provided the events have an address mentioned in them.

This feature is currently available only to iOS users, and is expected to arrive for Android users soon. As mentioned, Uber's overhauled app brought a completely new interface with a new modern design that aims to reduce steps to book a cab. The new user interface looks slick, but could be a little complicated to users' accustomed to the old design. We've created a guide to help you understand the new app and make you learn how it works.

Tags: Uber, Uber Shortcuts, Calendar Shortcuts, Apps, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Xiaomi Targets Sales of $14.5 Billion in 2017 After Business Overhaul
CES 2017 Highlights: Voice Assistants, Self-Balancing Motorcycles, and More
Samsung Tablets
Uber Now Shows Upcoming Event Destinations With Calendar Shortcuts
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. Watch Today's HTC Phone Launch Event Live
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  4. Amazon Halts Sales of Indian Flag Doormat After Visa Threat
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  6. Lenovo P2 Review
  7. Idea Cellular Offers 3GB Free Data to Lure Customers to Its 4G Network
  8. WhatsApp Set to Get GIF Image Search, Raise Media Sharing Limit to 30
  9. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  10. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.