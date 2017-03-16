In a bid to enhance guest experience, cab-aggregator Uber on Wednesday announced a strategic association with Indian airline Jet Airways.

Guests booking their flights on the app and using Uber for the first time will benefit from a discount of Rs. 150 across their first three rides by using the promo code JETUBER.

"Through this partnership, Jet Airways' guests across 29 cities will be able to request their Uber when they book their flight," said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Uber India and Emerging markets, in a statement.

The cab booking feature will be available to all Jet Airways' guests in the cities where Uber currently operates in India while booking their travel itinerary with the airline on the Jet Airways app.

"Our partnership with Uber for a comfortable and seamless travel experience between their homes or offices and the airport, reflects our ambition to leverage technology for enhancing our guest experience," added Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways.