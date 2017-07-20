Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

In Uber, India's UPI Gets Its First Major International Backer

 
20 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
In Uber, India's UPI Gets Its First Major International Backer

Highlights

  • Uber has added support for UPI on its Android app
  • Uber is the first major global company to support India's UPI
  • The option is not live on iPhone yet

Next time you want to pay for your Uber ride, you will have one more option to choose from. The ride-hailing app has enabled support for UPI on its platform, becoming the latest global giant to show interest in India's payments technology.

Uber users with an Android phone will now see an option to link their UPI account in Uber app. For now, iPhone users will have to make do with the existing payments options - debit, credit cards, and Paytm - as UPI integration is still not live on iOS.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Uber said it is "evaluating the possibilities around a comprehensive UPI integration and continuing to engage with the relevant stakeholders." The support for UPI on Android is the "first step," the company said. Uber sees UPI as "the future of Indian payments."

"As a first step, we are pleased to be offering our riders the option to use their existing UPI IDs to pay for their Uber rides," an Uber spokesperson told Gadgets 360. "As a technology driven company, we applaud the potential and impact that fin-tech innovations like UPI can make. UPI is the future of Indian payments and we are proud to be a partner in this monumental mission of the government to facilitate a digital payments led society."

With the roll-out, Uber has joined a handful of international companies that have accepted the National Payment Corporation of India's Unified Payment Interface system, part of an ambitious project that wants to make sending money to each other as simple and fast as sending a text message. Caller ID app Truecaller already supports payments via UPI, while Facebook's WhatsApp is working on adding UPI payments support.

The arrival of Uber on the platform is a major win for UPI, which is increasingly seeing surge in its adoption through apps such as BHIM. It will be interesting how this changes thing for Paytm, which saw Uber as one of its major backers back in the day. Though it needs to be pointed out that Paytm itself is not as reliant on Uber as it once was, having established itself as one of the major players in the mobile payments market.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber, UPI, Aadhaar, NPCI, Android, Unified Payment Interface, India, Facebook, WhatsApp, Truecaller
LinkedIn Lite Android App Launched in India, Coming Soon to 60+ Other Markets
In Uber, India's UPI Gets Its First Major International Backer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  2. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. Reliance Jio's Ambitious Plan: Sell 20 Crore Feature Phones
  5. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  6. mAadhaar App Launched, Intex-Made Jio Feature Phone, and More: 360 Daily
  7. This Is Xiaomi's Cheapest and Smallest TV Set Yet
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  9. 'Female Iron Man' Caught Smuggling 102 iPhones to China
  10. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.