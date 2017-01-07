Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Uber Hikes Fares Up to 15 Percent in Delhi-NCR

 
07 January 2017
Uber Hikes Fares Up to 15 Percent in Delhi-NCR

Highlights

  • Uber has increased ride time charge to Rs. 1.5 per minute
  • The ride time charges for UberPOOL & UberX have been increased
  • Uber charges Rs. 6 per km for up to 20km

Transportation app Uber has hiked fares of its entry-level offering 'UberGO' by up to 15 percent in Delhi-NCR.

The US-based firm has increased ride time charge to Rs. 1.5 per minute from Re. 1 earlier.

Uber charges Rs. 6 per km for up to 20km and Rs. 12 per km thereafter, with a minimum fare of Rs. 60 for UberGO.

The ride time charges - calculated on the basis of total time of the ride - for 'UberPOOL' and 'UberX' have also been hiked to Rs. 1.5 per minute.

When contacted, an Uber spokesperson said: "Starting January 5, 2017, we have made some changes to our pricing structure in Delhi NCR in order to serve the city better." The prices are expected to go up by 10-15 percent, the spokesperson added.

Last year, Uber had introduced 'upfront fare' under which the company calculates and shows rates depending on expected time and distance of travel and local traffic. The fares fluctuate due to demand.

Affordable pricing has been one of the important factors driving the uptake of on-demand taxi services in the country.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Uber, Uber Delhi, Uber India, Apps
Uber Hikes Fares Up to 15 Percent in Delhi-NCR
 
 

