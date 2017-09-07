Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Further Improves UberX Experience in Mumbai and Pune, Debuts PREMIER

 
07 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber Further Improves UberX Experience in Mumbai and Pune, Debuts PREMIER

Highlights

  • Uber debuts PREMIER in India
  • PREMIER further improves UberX experience in Mumbai, Pune
  • The company promises PREMIER riders at 'affordable fares'

If UberX isn't luxurious enough for you, the ride-hailing service is topping that experience with a new premium offering for its customers in Mumbai and Pune, it said on Thursday. The company said it is piloting a new program called PREMIER, a "superior ride option at everyday, affordable fares."

Uber is pitching PREMIER as an upgrade to its UberX offering. Customers who avail PREMIER option will see "best-in-class" drivers with top-of-the-line ratings. These drivers, on an average, have experience of more than 1,000 complete trips with Uber and they have a good track record (40 percent) of reaching at the pickup spot before the predicted arrival time. The cars offered under this program will be economy-range sedans "every time".

PREMIUM customers will also get an enhanced customer support after they have ended their trip to learn about their experience. Uber stresses that PREMIUM's cost will be similar to those of UberX, the top offering from the company in most of the cities in India.

"We are constantly listening to riders to understand their needs. While private car ownership remains an aspiration for many, riders are seeking a ride that matches the experience of travelling in their own car. PREMIER will provide that to a further degree," Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager, West, Uber India, said in a press statement.

As Uber matures in India - it celebrated its fourth anniversary in the country last month - the company has started to explore expanding its premium offering, even as it appeals to only a portion of its user base. The company last month debut UberBlack option in NCR-Delhi.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Destiny 2 Microtransactions Can Get You Items That May Affect Gameplay: Reports
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Uber Further Improves UberX Experience in Mumbai and Pune, Debuts PREMIER
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. What Is Bitcoin, Should You ‘Invest' in Bitcoin, How to Buy, and More
  2. Vivo V7+ With 24-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  3. iPhone Edition to Go Up for Pre-Orders on September 15: Report
  4. How Indian Smartphone Makers Lost the War Against Chinese Companies
  5. Andhra Pradesh Signs MoU for Hyperloop, Feasibility Study Next Month
  6. Jio Continues to Lead in 4G Download Speeds as Airtel’s Speed Rises
  7. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  8. Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions: Google's Android One Makes a Comeback
  9. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  10. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.