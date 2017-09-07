If UberX isn't luxurious enough for you, the ride-hailing service is topping that experience with a new premium offering for its customers in Mumbai and Pune, it said on Thursday. The company said it is piloting a new program called PREMIER, a "superior ride option at everyday, affordable fares."

Uber is pitching PREMIER as an upgrade to its UberX offering. Customers who avail PREMIER option will see "best-in-class" drivers with top-of-the-line ratings. These drivers, on an average, have experience of more than 1,000 complete trips with Uber and they have a good track record (40 percent) of reaching at the pickup spot before the predicted arrival time. The cars offered under this program will be economy-range sedans "every time".

PREMIUM customers will also get an enhanced customer support after they have ended their trip to learn about their experience. Uber stresses that PREMIUM's cost will be similar to those of UberX, the top offering from the company in most of the cities in India.

"We are constantly listening to riders to understand their needs. While private car ownership remains an aspiration for many, riders are seeking a ride that matches the experience of travelling in their own car. PREMIER will provide that to a further degree," Shailesh Sawlani, General Manager, West, Uber India, said in a press statement.

As Uber matures in India - it celebrated its fourth anniversary in the country last month - the company has started to explore expanding its premium offering, even as it appeals to only a portion of its user base. The company last month debut UberBlack option in NCR-Delhi.