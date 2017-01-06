Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Uber Driver Is Employee, Not Freelancer: Swiss Agency

 
06 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Uber Driver Is Employee, Not Freelancer: Swiss Agency

An Uber driver is an employee for whom the company must pay social security contributions, a Swiss insurance agency has ruled, dealing a blow to the U.S. ride-hailing platform that says drivers are independent contractors.

The California-based startup whose cab service has expanded worldwide vowed to challenge the ruling, the latest clash with regulators that have accused it of bypassing national labour protection standards and shunning collective negotiation with drivers who work on freelance terms.

In October, a British tribunal ruled Uber should treat its drivers as workers and pay them the minimum wage and holiday pay.

Suva - which as a provider of obligatory on-the-job accident insurance in Switzerland helps decide which workers are freelance - found an UberTechnology driver was staff because he faced consequences if he broke Uber rules and could not set prices and payment terms independently, broadcaster SRF reported.

A Suva spokesman confirmed the report but said it concerned a particular driver who had sought to clarify his status, not a general ruling on Uber's business model. "For us it is not about the company but about the person involved," he said.

Nevertheless Rasoul Jalali, general manager at Uber, took issue with Suva, which he said had classified independent drivers as employees in other cases before Uber arrived in Switzerland, triggering other challenges.

"Taxi dispatchers have had exactly this issue for years and yet today there is not one driver employed by a big dispatcher in cities such as Zurich or Geneva. So this is nothing new in Switzerland and we will challenge it, just as others have," he said in a statement.

"Drivers using the Uber app are independent contractors who enjoy all the flexibility and freedom that come with being self-employed."

Founded in 2009, Uber has taken the world by storm but come up against opposition too.

Various services it has proposed have been banned in some countries and it faces numerous battles in US courts over labour standards, safety rules and pricing policies that trigger fare surges at peak times.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Uber, Uber Employee, Apps, Uber App
Shhh, Your Washing Machine Might Overhear You
Samsung Tablets
Uber Driver Is Employee, Not Freelancer: Swiss Agency
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 With 4.9mm Thickness, PatchWall AI Launched at CES 2017
  2. Xiaomi Mi MIX Launched in White, Ships Later This Year
  3. So, What's the Deal With These Convenience Fees?
  4. Phone With 8GB RAM, CES 2017 Continues, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  6. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  7. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  8. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  9. Satisfaction of 4G Users High, Jio to Trigger More Tariff Cuts: Survey
  10. Coolpad Launches Conjr Phone With 3GB of RAM and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.