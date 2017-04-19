Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Uber Central Launched, Improving the Aggregator's Enterprise Offering

 
19 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Uber Central Launched, Improving the Aggregator's Enterprise Offering

Ride-hailing service Uber on Wednesday launched enterprise-ready Uber Central in the country that lets organisations provide on-demand, door-to-door transportation for their customers, clients or guests.

The customers do not need to have an Uber account, or even a smartphone, to take a ride with Uber Central.

The service is built on top of the Uber for Business (U4B) platform that enables companies or teams to set up a corporate Uber account.

With this platform, organisations using 'Uber Central' get access to the digital billing, reporting and management tools they need to efficiently manage their transportation operations.

"Our technology makes it possible to create specialised solutions that help our users have access to reliable transportation options at affordable prices. 'Uber Central' is a great example of such innovation," said Arjun Nohwar, Head, Asia Pacific, Uber for Business, in a statement.

Uber Central is Uber's first global one-to-many ride product, allowing organisations to manage multiple rides all at the same time and from the same dashboard.

"Today, 65,000 organisations across the globe including Goldman Sachs, Dell, Wunderman, Bain & Company, Airtel, AT Kearney, Reliance ADA Group and Tata Steel, etc., rely on Uber for Business," the company added.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Uber Central, Uber for Business, Apps, Transport, India, Uber, Uber India
Swipe Elite Star 16GB Storage Variant With 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 3,999
F8 2017: Major Announcements From Day 1 of Facebook's Developer Conference
Gionee A1
Uber Central Launched, Improving the Aggregator's Enterprise Offering
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 6 With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Flagship Smartphones Launched in India
  3. Jio Double Data Offer Gives Twice the Data at Rs. 309 to Galaxy S8 Buyers
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch Today With Snapdragon 835 Chipset: Live Updates
  5. Reliance Jio Goes Paid, Here Are the Plans on Offer
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T
  7. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Pre-Orders, and More
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  10. Top 6 Features of the Xiaomi Mi 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.