Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Video Streaming on Periscope

 
29 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Video Streaming on Periscope

Twitter on Wednesday began streaming 360-degree video, allowing users to interact and get behind the scenes of live broadcasts.

"Starting today, you can check out live, interactive 360 videos from interesting broadcasters and explore what's happening with them," Twitter's Alessandro Sabatelli said in a blog post.

"You'll be able to get an inside look with well-known personalities and go behind the scenes at exclusive events."

The first such video was delivered over Twitter's live Periscope application from broadcaster Alex Pettitt, showing a Florida sunset, while allowing users to see it from different angles by clicking on the stream.

"With 360 video on Periscope, you can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around - it's one step closer to actually being there," the Periscope team said in a blog post.

"Starting today, you'll be able to join live 360 videos on Periscope and Twitter from some incredible broadcasters - getting front-row access at exclusive events, traveling to places across the globe, and getting up close with well-known personalities."

Earlier this year Facebook began streaming 360-degree videos, which require a special set of cameras to capture surroundings.

Twitter said it was testing 360 broadcasts "with a small group of partners," and will be rolling out the feature "more broadly during the coming weeks."

"Live 360 video isn't just about taking you to places you've never been; it's about connecting you with people and letting you experience something new with them," the Periscope team said.

"With these videos, the broadcaster anchors the experience so you can be present with them from whatever environment they're sharing from."

Tags: Twitter, Periscope, Apps, Social, 360 Degree Video
Can Alexa Help Solve a Murder? Police Think So - but Amazon Won't Give Up Her Data.
Computer Accessories
Twitter Launches 360-Degree Live Video Streaming on Periscope
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Computer Accessories
TRENDING
  1. Smartphones in 2017: What Gadget Lovers Can Expect in the New Year
  2. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  3. Nokia May Launch 5 Android Phones, Cool 1 Dual Launched, More: 360 Daily
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on Redmi Note 4X Smartphone
  5. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  6. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Review
  7. How to Find Your Lost iPhone
  8. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  9. OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Variant to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5
  10. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.