Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Truecaller for Android Gets Google Duo Video Calling Integration

 
01 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Truecaller for Android Gets Google Duo Video Calling Integration

Highlights

  • Google Duo feature now available for Truecaller on Android
  • Truecaller integrated Google Duo on its iPhone app last week
  • Truecaller users can make high-quality Duo calls from within the app

Leading communication app Truecaller on Tuesday announced it has integrated with video calling app Google Duo that will allow users to make video calls directly through Truecaller on Android. Notably, Truecaller integrated Google Duo on its iPhone app last week.

The feature, that went live for Android on Tuesday, will now make high-quality video calling available to the over 250 million Truecaller users globally, Truecaller said in an emailed statement.

Commenting on the launch, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP of Product, Truecaller, said, "Sometimes voice and text just aren't enough and nothing beats the experience of communicating face to face. We're very excited to announce the next step in delivering a one-stop communication platform for Truecaller users globally. By having a fantastic partner like Google, we can provide a high-quality video experience to millions of users using Google Duo."

"Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Our aim is to make video calling simple, fast, and available to everyone," said Amit Fulay, Head of Duo at Google. "With this Truecaller integration, we're able to bring a better video calling experience to millions of new users."

The initial announcement of the collaboration came in March earlier this year, where Truecaller had announced its plans for the Indian market.

Along with this integration, Truecaller had also announced a completely new redesign of the Android app that includes features including SMS filter, Flash Messaging and Truecaller Pay.

In April, Truecaller launched Flash Messaging for Android, and it rolled out for the iPhone in July.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Truecaller, Truecaller for iPhone, Trucaller Update, Trucaller Google Duo, Google, Google Duo, Apps, Apple, Truecaller for Android
Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL Tieup for Digital Payments
Truecaller for Android Gets Google Duo Video Calling Integration
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Suspends Blu Smartphones' Sale After New Privacy Threat Reports
  2. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  3. BlackBerry KEYone With Hardware Keyboard Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. BlackBerry KEYone Review
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 7 Update, Snapdeal 2.0, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  8. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  9. Jio Phone: Idea 4G Phone in the Works, Priced Around Rs. 2,500
  10. Inside Google's RailWire Project Which Provides Free Internet That Works
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.