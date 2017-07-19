Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tinder Redesign Puts Bigger Focus on Photos

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Tinder Redesign Puts Bigger Focus on Photos

Highlights

  • Tinder brings in tap to navigate through photos
  • Makes it more like Snapchat and Hater
  • The app has shifted to Swift programming language

Tinder is rolling out an app redesign that allows you to browse through a potential match's photos without having to open their profile. By tapping on the left or right half of a picture, you can now easily navigate to the previous or next photo. Since a single tap used to open up the complete profile, Tinder has moved that action to the bottom of the card, the part that contains name, age and other details.

Photos are also bigger than before, and they now extend to the edge of your screen. The visual and UX changes bring the dating app more in line with Snapchat, Instagram Stories, and fellow dating app Hater, all of which allow you to navigate between images in the exact same way.

The change means your photos now play a bigger role in the armchair dating experience, since the tap experience is much more intuitive than having to open someone's profile, and then swipe through their pictures. With the new design, you can also easily tell the number of pictures a user has uploaded on Tinder.

tinder photos tap Tinder

Beyond the redesign, the bigger changes are under-the-hood improvements, including a new app architecture called Discover, and the move from Objective-C to Swift, Apple's open-source programming language. Garo Hussenjian, iOS architect and engineering manager at Tinder, has written a long post on why the team felt the need to rewrite the app from the ground up.

With regards to Swift, Hussenjian added that it's "no longer the future of iOS development", but "the present". He believes the new swipe experience is "smoother" thanks to the new app architecture, which in turn is "leaner" thanks to Swift.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Tinder, Swift
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Google Analytics Gets Natural Language Processing Support With Machine Learning
Tinder Redesign Puts Bigger Focus on Photos
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Honor 8 | Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Sale Deals Announced; Redmi 4A, Powerbanks, and More at Re. 1
  3. Reliance AGM on Friday: What to Expect in Addition to Jio Feature Phone
  4. Xiaomi Mi 5X's First Sale Registrations Cross 200,000 in a Day
  5. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  6. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
  8. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Samsung Reportedly Strikes Deal With Apple to Manufacture iPhone Chips
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.