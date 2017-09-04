Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Telegram Update Brings Improved Replies, Favourite Stickers, and More

 
04 September 2017
Telegram Update Brings Improved Replies, Favourite Stickers, and More

Highlights

  • The update is already available for download on Android & iOS
  • Update adds signal strength indicator for voice calls
  • Users can choose stickers sets as favourites

Popular messaging app Telegram has introduced a host of changes with the latest version of the app. With v4.3 of the Telegram app for Android and iPhone, the company says it has improved the replies feature, added favourite stickers, and completely redesigned the 'Invite Friends' section within the app.

Now, whenever someone replies to a users or mentions them in a group, they'll be able to see the notification with '@' badge in the chats list, the company said in its blog post revealing the changes. By tapping the '@' button in the chat, users will be able to read the mentions instantly and then the symbol will disappear from the chat once they read the messages.

The Telegram update also brings more sticker options to the app. With the update, anyone with five or more sticker sets installed inside the app will be able to mark individual stickers as 'favourites', and have them accessible at the top of the sticker panel in the 'star' section, the company said. In groups, users will have the option of choosing an official sticker set for the entire group that all the members will be able to see and use while they're chatting in the group (even if they haven't added this set to their panels).

Coming to the redesigned invite system within the app, the user contacts that are not on Telegram but have many of their friends using it are now listed at the top, Telegram said.

Apart from these changes, the in-app player now supports streaming from Twitch, signal strength can now be seen while placing voice calls from the app, and Android users can long tap to select multiple recipients while forwarding messages.


 
 



