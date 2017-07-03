Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Telegram 4.1 Increases Supergroup Member Limit to 10,000; Brings New Admin Tools

 
03 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Telegram 4.1 Increases Supergroup Member Limit to 10,000; Brings New Admin Tools

Highlights

  • Telegram 4.1 expands Supergroups member limit to 10,000
  • It also brings Android Pay support for payment bots
  • Telegram 4.1 for iOS brings improved sharing extension

Messaging app Telegram has been updated bringing new features and support to the instant messaging platform. With the latest Telegram 4.1 version, the company is bumping the limit for the number of users in Supergroups to 10,000. Further, the app is getting new admin tools to manage huge number of users in a group. Additionally, Telegram 4.1 for iOS also brings improved sharing extension and on Android, the app gets Android Pay support for bot payments.

Telegram 4.1 gives new rights to group admins, allowing them to add admins with specific sets of privileges to help run the group. Now, admins can choose the privileges they want to offer to new admins like the ability to add new users, manage messages, block members, edit group info, or even add new admins.

Further, group admins will now be able to partially restrict members in the group with features like read-only mode and even stop them from sending stickers and other media for a certain period of time. Telegram 4.1 is also getting the new recent admin actions feature which will show a log of all service actions taken in the group in the last 48 hours and it will be visible to admins only.

telegram admin rights telegram

The feature will be useful for admins to understand what changes were made in the group including in written messages or shared media. To make things smooth for admins, the recent actions in Supergroups will also show messages that were deleted in the last 48 hours and the original versions of edited messages for the same period which will reveal the names that made the changes using their admin rights.

For iOS users, Telegram 4.1 brings an improved sharing extension which will mean that users can now share stuff from other apps to Telegram with additions like optional comment and select multiple recipients easily. The new version also brings 3D Touch enabled gestures on the app icon which will show new actions including taking a photo/video and sending it to multiple recipients.

The new Telegram version for Android also bring Android Pay support for bot payments as well as improved media selection for photos and videos which will now be shown together when sharing from the attachment menu or gallery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Telegram, Apps, Android Pay, Telegram Supergroups
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Samsung Display to Construct World's Largest OLED Plant to Cater to Apple's iPhone Demand: Report
Telegram 4.1 Increases Supergroup Member Limit to 10,000; Brings New Admin Tools
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

GST Sale
TRENDING
  1. GST Effect: Apple India Slashes Prices of iPhone and Other Products
  2. Nokia 3 Now Online, GST Effect, OnePlus 5's Woes, and More News This Week
  3. Moto E4 Reportedly Goes on Sale in India; Moto E4 Plus Coming Soon
  4. WhatsApp Beta Gets Emoji Search, Video Streaming Comes to iPhones
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Coming to India for the First Time
  6. Jio Effect? BSNL Offers Postpaid Subscribers 'Additional Free Data'
  7. How to Link the Aadhaar and PAN Card by SMS
  8. Samsung Confirms Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Will Go on Sale July 7
  9. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. How to Downgrade iOS 11 Beta to iOS 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.