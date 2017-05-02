Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Swiggy Joins Google Local Guides to Share Restaurant Recommendations, Benefits, and More

 
02 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Swiggy Joins Google Local Guides to Share Restaurant Recommendations, Benefits, and More

Highlights

  • Swiggy is offering benefits to to Google Local Guides
  • Local Guides have listed eight favourite restaurants in India
  • Local Guides can avail benefits in cities where Swiggy operates

Food ordering and delivery service Swiggy on Tuesday announced a team-up with Google Local Guides to explore popular and highly rated restaurants in India and offer special perks to Google Maps reviewers.

Google Local Guides is a community of food lovers and reviewers around the world who rate, photograph, review and offer suggestions for places on Google Maps. Those who sign up with Local Guides can avail exclusive benefits based on their levels. In partnering with Swiggy, the Local Guides team shared a list of restaurant recommendations for Swiggy users.

Swiggy for its part is offering Local Guides benefits based on their level. The Local Guides will be able to avail benefits in cities where Swiggy operates which include Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. If a Local Guide is in any of these eight cities, they can get discounts on Swiggy orders based on their level. For example, Level 3 and Level 4 Local Guides will get a credit of Rs. 200 with minimum purchase of Rs. 350. Level 5 Guides will get a credit of Rs. 300 with no minimum purchase.

The Local Guides have listed eight favourite and highly rated restaurants in the cities where Swiggy operates. These include Bijoli Grill in Delhi, Mamagoto in Gurgaon, Flurys in Kolkata, Ecstasy in Chennai, Minerva Coffee Shop in Hyderabad, Smoke House Deli in Mumbai, Flambos Microbrewery & Pub in Pune, and Tappan Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar in Bengaluru.

 

Those who wish to join Google Local Guides can do so by visiting the website. Apart from the Swiggy benefits already mentioned, Local Guides can get early access to new products, exclusive contests and events. Levels are gained by collecting points by adding reviews, photos, answering user questions and suggesting edits on Google Maps.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Swiggy, Google Local Guides, Google, Google Maps, Apps, India, Food Delivery App
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Reliance Jio Giving Some Users 1GB Data Per Day Despite Rs. 509 Recharge. Here’s the Reason
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Swiggy Joins Google Local Guides to Share Restaurant Recommendations, Benefits, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale Sees Discounts Across Electronics
  2. Microsoft Event Tonight: Windows 10 Cloud, Surface Laptop, and More
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top
  4. Why Some Jio Users Are Getting 1GB Data Per Day Despite Rs. 509 Recharge
  5. Oppo F3 Images Leak Ahead of Official India Launch on Thursday
  6. Four Google Chrome Extensions for YouTube Everyone Must Install
  7. Samsung Rolls Out Display Issue Fix for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in India
  8. Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Which One Is Right for You?
  9. HTC's 'Squeezable Smartphone' Tipped to Come With 'Edge Sense' Feature
  10. NASA's Cassini Set for Second Dive Between Saturn and Its Rings Tonight
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.