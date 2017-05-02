Food ordering and delivery service Swiggy on Tuesday announced a team-up with Google Local Guides to explore popular and highly rated restaurants in India and offer special perks to Google Maps reviewers.

Google Local Guides is a community of food lovers and reviewers around the world who rate, photograph, review and offer suggestions for places on Google Maps. Those who sign up with Local Guides can avail exclusive benefits based on their levels. In partnering with Swiggy, the Local Guides team shared a list of restaurant recommendations for Swiggy users.

Swiggy for its part is offering Local Guides benefits based on their level. The Local Guides will be able to avail benefits in cities where Swiggy operates which include Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. If a Local Guide is in any of these eight cities, they can get discounts on Swiggy orders based on their level. For example, Level 3 and Level 4 Local Guides will get a credit of Rs. 200 with minimum purchase of Rs. 350. Level 5 Guides will get a credit of Rs. 300 with no minimum purchase.

The Local Guides have listed eight favourite and highly rated restaurants in the cities where Swiggy operates. These include Bijoli Grill in Delhi, Mamagoto in Gurgaon, Flurys in Kolkata, Ecstasy in Chennai, Minerva Coffee Shop in Hyderabad, Smoke House Deli in Mumbai, Flambos Microbrewery & Pub in Pune, and Tappan Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar in Bengaluru.

Those who wish to join Google Local Guides can do so by visiting the website. Apart from the Swiggy benefits already mentioned, Local Guides can get early access to new products, exclusive contests and events. Levels are gained by collecting points by adding reviews, photos, answering user questions and suggesting edits on Google Maps.