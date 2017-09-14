Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SwiftKey Gets Bing-Powered GIF Search Support

 
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SwiftKey Gets Bing-Powered GIF Search Support

Highlights

  • The new feature will help users find relevant GIFs
  • Transliteration support for Indian languages was added recently
  • SwiftKey for Android received GIF support back in June

SwiftKey on Thursday introduced Bing-powered GIF search support to its main app in India. As GIF images have now become an integral part of our communications and often create amusing chats, it is good to see that SwifKey is trying to add support for relevant GIFs to its keyboard app.

In order to incorporate the GIF support inside the app, Microsoft-owned SwiftKey is taking help from the Bing search engine and the company says that the provided GIFs will be optimised for the conversations.

Sarab Singh, India Country Manager, commented on the update by saying, "By introducing GIF support we are hoping to further enhance how our users communicate. GIFs' ease of creation, their animation and iconic loop capabilities means they're a great fit for capturing and conveying cultural memes as well as personal sentiment and reactions. They create innovative new ways for users to express themselves, which is why they've become so ubiquitous in online conversations."

In its blog post, SwiftKey said that the company is continuously working towards improving the product for the Indian users. To recall, SwiftKey for Android received basic GIF support back in June, with search limited to categories. The company also introduced support for transliteration of languages: Bangla, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, and Telugu.

Thanks to transliteration, the users of supported languages can use SwiftKey to type in their native language by spelling words out phonetically in English.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: SwiftKey Bing GIF Support, SwiftKey GIF Support, Apps, Android, Apple, Microsoft, Bing, SwiftKey
What Is a Cryptocurrency and How Does It Work? Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives Explained
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
SwiftKey Gets Bing-Powered GIF Search Support
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Steve Jobs Still Loomed Large at Apple's Big iPhone Launch Event
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone X Is 39 Percent More Expensive to Buy in India Than the US
  4. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  5. Price List of iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Other iPhones in Apple's Portfolio
  6. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  7. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  8. EU's Margrethe Vestager, the Dane Who Is Google's Bane
  9. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  10. Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.