Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Mario Run Revenue ‘Did Not Meet Our Expectations’: Nintendo

 
24 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Super Mario Run Revenue ‘Did Not Meet Our Expectations’: Nintendo

Highlights

  • Nintendo prefers the monetisation method in Super Mario Run
  • This is despite the game not meeting expectations
  • It considers cash cows like Fire Emblem: Heroes to be an outlier

Super Mario Run is available on Android which should give it a healthy boost in users, but it has, not surprisingly, not been the commercial hit Nintendo expected on iOS due to its steep $10 price point.

Revenue from the game "did not meet our expectations," Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said speaking to Asia Nikkei. Previously it was reported that the game's gross revenue hit $30 million in two weeks.

Super Mario Run Android Early 2017 Release Date Is Bad for Nintendo and Gamers Everywhere

 

Despite this, the company isn’t planning to focus freemium games completely, citing its success with Fire Emblem: Heroes being an outlier.

"We honestly prefer the Super Mario Run model,” a senior company official said.

While the Android version of Super Mario Run will allow more people to experience the game, monetisation isn’t expected to be the main objective. It appears that Nintendo is looking to make good on its claims to use smartphones to introduce its games to a wider audience.

The idea being that it allows them a taste of what to expect in the hope that they purchase its consoles like the Nintendo Switch, which has, from all accounts, been selling quite well. An admirable strategy considering the likes of Sony with its ForwardWorks division seems to be using mobile games to create another revenue stream instead of allowing it to be a gateway drug to the PlayStation ecosystem.

Super Mario Run Now Available on Android; iOS Version Gets an Update

We discuss Super Mario Run and its Android debut at length on Transition, our weekly podcast on all things gaming. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Tags: Super Mario Run, Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Run Android, Super Mario Run iOS, Super Mario Run revenue
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Misfit Vapor Smartwatch With AMOLED Display to Run Android Wear 2.0
We Fixed Vulnerabilities Years Back: Apple on WikiLeaks CIA Documents
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Super Mario Run Revenue ‘Did Not Meet Our Expectations’: Nintendo
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Plan Offers 120GB ‘Free’ Data: How It Works
  2. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com From March 31
  3. Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Said to Launch in 120 Markets at the Same Time
  4. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A 'Sets Record for Fastest Smartphone Sale on Launch Day'
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications, Design Leaked
  8. iPhone SE, RED iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Lineup India Price Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Mi 6 Press Renders Leaked, Launch Date Tipped
  10. Oppo F3 Plus India Launch, Redmi 4A Record Sale, More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.