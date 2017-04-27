Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Mario Run Downloads Nearly at 150 Million: Nintendo

 
27 April 2017
Super Mario Run Downloads Nearly at 150 Million: Nintendo

Highlights

  • Super Mario Run downloads are close to 150 million
  • This is across Android and iOS
  • Previously, Nintendo admitted that the game did not meet expectations

Super Mario Run may not have met Nintendo’s sales expectations, but it has seen a tremendous number of downloads.

During NIntendo’s financial earnings report, the company has said the game has been downloaded almost 150 million times across iOS and Android.

Super Mario Run Android Early 2017 Release Date Is Bad for Nintendo and Gamers Everywhere

 

Earlier this month, the game received its first update after hitting Android devices. This added Google Play achievements for Android users and Game Centre achievements for iOS owners.

In January, it was revealed that Super Mario Run was downloaded 78 million times with around five percent paying for the full version, translating to close to four million.

Revenue from the game "did not meet our expectations," Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said speaking to Asia Nikkei in March. Previously it was reported that the game's gross revenue hit $30 million in two weeks.

At the time, the company isn’t planning to focus freemium games completely, citing its success with Fire Emblem: Heroes being an outlier.

"We honestly prefer the Super Mario Run model,” a senior company official said to Asia Nikkei in March.

We wonder if this thinking would change considering that the company has admitted that Fire Emblem Heroes, despite having tenth of Super Mario Run’s install base is monetising better.

We discuss Super Mario Run and its Android debut at length on Transition, our weekly podcast on all things gaming. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Super Mario Run Downloads Nearly at 150 Million: Nintendo
 
 

