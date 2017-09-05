Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Super Mario Run Returns to the App Store

 
05 September 2017
Super Mario Run Returns to the App Store

Highlights

  • Super Mario Run is now back on the App Store
  • Earlier in the day it was unavailable for download
  • Nintendo has not commented on its disappearance

After a brief disappearance, Super Mario Run is now back on the App Store. Earlier we reported that Nintendo's first major smartphone game had been pulled from Apple's storefront. No reason for its temporary removal has been given by Nintendo.

Pulling up Super Mario Run's iOS update history though, points at two very recent versions.Yesterday's 3.0.2 and today's 3.0.3 update state "bug fixes" were made and nothing else.

This isn't the first time a publisher has removed its games from the App Store. In the past, the likes of EA had removed its Dead Space and Mass Effect Infiltrator titles while more recently, 2K had pulled BioShock from iOS too. Thankfully, Nintendo's removal of Super Mario Run seems to be far from permanent at this time.

During Nintendo’s financial earnings report, the company has said the game has been downloaded almost 150 million times across iOS and Android. Incidentally, it’s still available for download via the Google Play Store.

In January, it was revealed that Super Mario Run was downloaded 78 million times with around five percent paying for the full version, translating to close to four million.

Revenue from the game "did not meet our expectations," Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima said speaking to Asia Nikkei in March. Previously it was reported that the game's gross revenue hit $30 million in two weeks.

At the time, the company isn’t planning to focus freemium games completely, citing its success with Fire Emblem: Heroes being an outlier.

"We honestly prefer the Super Mario Run model,” a senior company official said to Asia Nikkei in March.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Super Mario Run, Apple, iOS, Nintendo, iPhone, App Store
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Super Mario Run Pulled from App Store
