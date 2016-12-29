Super Mario Run Android Pre-Registration Now Open; To Be Released Soon?

Super Mario Run for Android devices may see a release date soon. Reason being, Nintendo has allowed Android users to pre-register to be notified as to when the game is out.

"Attn @Android users: Pre-Register now to be notified when the official #SuperMarioRun is available on @GooglePlay," tweeted Nintendo of America.

No release date for Super Mario Run on Android has been set yet, but allowing for pre-registration is a step towards seeing a release date soon. The Super Mario Run page on Google Play is already up and you can pre-register here.

This comes days after an interview in Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun with Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima reconfirmed Super Mario Run for Android will be available next year. He also stated that Nintendo plans to release two to three smartphone games a year from 2017.

The reason for not being available on Android devices at the same time as iOS had to do with piracy.

“For us, we view our software as being a very important asset,” Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto said in an interview with Mashable. “And also for consumers who are purchasing the game, we want to make sure that we’re able to offer it to them in a way that the software is secure, and that they’re able to play it in a stable environment.”

“The security element is one of the reasons that we decided to go with iPhone and iOS first,” he said. When asked whether security means risk of piracy, he confirmed that this was indeed the case.

“We wanted to be able to leverage that network connection with all three of the [Super Mario Run] modes to keep all of the modes functioning together and offering the game in a way that keeps the software secure. This is something that we want to continue to work on as we continue to develop the game,” Miyamoto said.