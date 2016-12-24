Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Super Mario Run Android, More Smartphone Games Planned for 2017 and Beyond: Nintendo

 
24 December 2016
Highlights

  • Super Mario Run will be on Android next year
  • Nintendo plans to bring more games to smartphones
  • It wants smartphone games to be third stream of revenue

In an interview with Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima reconfirmed Super Mario Run for Android will be available next year. He also stated that Nintendo plans to release two to three smartphone games a year from 2017.

However in another interview with Japanese daily Sankei, Kimishima claimed that the company could release “more than three smartphone games” per year according a translation via games industry consultant Serkan Toto. The monetisation models and target audiences will determine what eventually would hit app stores. Furthermore, the objective for Nintendo is to turn smartphone games into another revenue source — along with its console hardware and games.

(Also see: Super Mario Run Hits 40 Million Downloads in Four Days: Nintendo)

(Also see: Super Mario Run Android Not Releasing This Year Is Bad for Gamers)

Kimishima’s statements are in line with what Nintendo had publicly disclosed in the past. In 2015, it divulged plans to publish five mobile games by 2017. With Miitomo and Super Mario Run already out and Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem games along the way, it will be interesting to see what the fifth game could be.

Prior to this, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Run has hit 40 million downloads in four days. This was after several third-parties weighed in on the potential of the game and the company releasing a new feature in Friendly Run.

(Also see: Here’s How Super Mario Run’s New Friendly Run Feature Works)

We discuss Super Mario Run and what to expect when it hits a wider audience on Android. All this and more on Orbital: The Gadgets 360 Podcast.

You can either subscribe to Orbital: The Gadgets 360 Podcast via iTunes or RSS or just hit the play button below.

Tags: Nintendo, iOS, Android, Super Mario Run Android, Super Mario Run Android Release Date, Super Mario Run Downloads, Nintendo Mobile, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, Tatsumi Kimishima
Dead Rising 4 Review
