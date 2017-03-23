Super Mario Run – the short Italian plumber’s first foray onto smartphones – is now available on Android in some parts of the world, a bit earlier than its expected release time. It retains the existing play model devised by Nintendo – you get a trial of all three modes, in World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder, before having to pony up a one-time fee of Rs. 800 / $9.99 to unlock everything else.

The game had first arrived on iOS late last year, and was downloaded 40 million times in the first four days after launch, and hit about 78 million by the end of January. But Super Mario Run was having trouble converting those downloads into paid customers – by Nintendo’s estimates, only 5 percent had done so.

Nintendo seems to following a gradual rollout strategy for the game’s Android launch. If it still says ‘pre-register’ on the Google Play Store where you live (and you’re done waiting), you can always download and sideload it from APK Mirror, which has been kind enough to upload the APK file for Super Mario Run.

There’s news for Super Mario Run players on iOS, too. The game has been updated to v2.0, and brings new playable characters – to be frank, there are just colour variations of Yoshi – along with providing more content to the free tier.

If you complete one of Bowser’s challenges, you’ll unlock the previously locked course 1-4, that allows you to battle with the aforementioned fella. Plus, if you clear course 1-4, Nintendo will grant you new courses in the game’s Toad Rally mode.