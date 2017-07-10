Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SpyDealer Android Malware Can Steal Data From Over 40 Apps; Affects Millions of Devices: Researchers

 
10 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SpyDealer Android Malware Can Steal Data From Over 40 Apps; Affects Millions of Devices: Researchers

Highlights

  • Malware affecting Android OS between 2.2 and 4.4
  • Around 500 million devices potentially affected
  • Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype among those affected

Following last week's report on the CopyCat Android malware that affected 14 million devices in 2016, a fresh report this week has discovered a new Android malware, called SpyDealer, that can steal data from over 40 popular apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram and more, potentially exposing personal data of millions of Android users.

The SpyDealer malware is reportedly effective only on devices that are running older Android operating systems, specifically between versions 2.2 Froyo and 4.4 KitKat. Considering that Froyo is no longer running on active Android devices and going by this month's Android distribution numbers, it looks like around 26 percent of active Android users around the world are potentially vulnerable to the malware. And with a total of two billion active Android devices, this translates to around 500 million devices that can be attacked by the malware.

Researchers at Palo Alto Networks have found that the malware steals personal user information including phone numbers, messages, contacts, call history, connected Wi-Fi information and location of the device. Furthermore, it also has the ability to tap into phone calls and videos, take photos with both the front and rear camera, and screenshots that can capture personal information.

As of now, the researchers have not been able to figure out how devices become infected with SpyDealer, but they found some evidence that suggest that users in China were infected via compromised wireless networks. Having been active since October 2015, it's unclear as to the capacity in which the malware has affected devices already and how much information has been stolen.

Google has been informed of the malware and the Internet search giant has reportedly created new protections through Google Play Protect to fight off the threat. The researchers say that some of the affected apps include WeChat, Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, Line, Viber, QQ, Tango, Telegram, Sina Weibo, Tencent Weibo, Android Native Browser, Firefox Browser, Oupeng Brower, QQ Mail, NetEase Mail, Taobao, and Baidu Net Disk.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android, Android Malware, SpyDealer, Malware, Apps, Internet
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Airtel VoLTE Launch Planned for Later This Year, Says CEO Gopal Vittal
SpyDealer Android Malware Can Steal Data From Over 40 Apps; Affects Millions of Devices: Researchers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on OnePlus 5, Moto G5, 'Free' TVs, and More
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Best Deals: iPhone 7, Laptops, TVs, Bose Gear, More
  4. Airtel Postpaid Users Can Soon Carry Forward Unused Data to Next Cycle
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications, Retail Box Leaked
  6. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Leaked From Alleged Marketing Material
  7. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy On Max to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  9. Airtel Plans to Launch Its 4G VoLTE Services Later This Year, Says CEO
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.