Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Sony Lifelog Now Analyses Food Photos to Count Calories, Offer Nutritional Advice

 
14 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sony Lifelog Now Analyses Food Photos to Count Calories, Offer Nutritional Advice

Highlights

  • The app uses deep learning technology
  • Based on previous log, the service can offer personalised advice
  • The service will initially launch in Japan

Tech companies around the world have in recent years been testing the limits of artificial intelligence. When it comes to understanding what AI can do, it helps to test out crazy ideas like seeing whether it can count calories of food just from a photo. Google tested it out a few years ago and told us it was possible, and now so has Sony.

Sony in a recent blog said that its Lifelog health app now has the ability to offer in-depth analysis (including calorie count) and feedback of food simply by analysing the picture of the food taken by the smartphone. The app is available to download via Google Play.

The app uses deep learning technology through Sony Mobile's Meal Image Analysis software to recognise the food. The user simply needs to take a picture of the food and the software takes care of the rest. Based on previous logs recorded in the Lifelog app, the service will offer advice personalised to your diet.

The Lifelog app is a fitness tracking app that is compatible on the smartphone as well as wearable devices like Sony's SmartWatch 3. The accuracy of the app's food recognition software is still unknown so it will be interesting to see just how well the software performs with various foods.

Sony's AI service is being launched in Japan as part of a solution called Work Performance Plus. Sony Mobile is collaborating with businesses to inform employees on staying fit and healthy and combat health issues associated with office life.

Google in 2015 was working on a software that could recognise food and identify the number of calories in them. The company had applied for a patent for the technology but was never released for the public.

Tags: Sony, Lifelog App, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Apps, Fitness Apps, Food, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

China's Huawei, Philippine Telco Join Forces in 5G Deal
Facebook Confirms It's Testing Pop-Up Posts to Improve News Feed Experience
Zen Admire SXY
Sony Lifelog Now Analyses Food Photos to Count Calories, Offer Nutritional Advice
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Admire Sxy
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  3. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  4. Moto G5 Price Rumoured to Be Lower Than Moto G4's Launch Price
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Price, Valentine's Day Deals, and More: 360 Daily
  6. Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung Discounts, and Other Valentine's Day Deals
  7. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
  8. Some Google Self-Driving Car Staff Quit Because They Were Paid Too Much
  9. Samsung Reportedly Doubles First Shipments of Galaxy S8
  10. Samsung Reportedly Codenames Galaxy Note 8 Project as 'Baikal'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.