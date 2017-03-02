Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Snapdeal Integrates 'Truecaller Priority' Service to Improve Customer Recognition

 
02 March 2017
Online marketplace Snapdeal on Thursday announced its partnership with leading communication app Truecaller to enhance user experience by integrating 'Truecaller Priority' in the company's Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and order confirmation numbers.

Customers with Truecaller app installed on their mobiles will be able to easily identify and filter IVR or delivery verification calls when shopping on Snapdeal.

"Truecaller Priority feature will help reduce a key friction point in the delivery process; ensuring that our customers don't miss out on any important calls from Snapdeal," said Jayant Sood, Chief Customer Experience Officer, at Snapdeal in a statement.

Any calls received by users who have placed an order on Snapdeal will be clearly marked as 'Snapdeal Order Team' or 'Snapdeal Delivery Team'.

"With Truecaller Priority, Snapdeal ensures enhanced efficiency in its user communications while users get to know that call is critical and for relevant reasons," added Arun Krishnan, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Truecaller.

