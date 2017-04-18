It seems there's no end to Snapchat's nightmare as anonymous Indian hackers have now reportedly claimed to have released 1.7 million Snapchat users' data on the deep Web. The move is said to be a repercussion of CEO Evan Spiegel's alleged India-related remarks.

The Independent reported the Snapchat user data claims by anonymous Indian hackers, but there no publicly visible claims made by any Indian hacking group so far taking responsibility. Snapchat has since denied the user data leak was done, the report adds.

After massive outrage, Snapchat has been denying that Spiegel said anything about India. According to a Variety report, CEO Evan Spiegel said the app was "only for rich people" and not for "poor countries like India and Spain". The Snapchat app has since received massive outrage on Twitter as hashtag "UninstallSnapchat" and "BoycottSnapchat" have been trending.

Variety report had cited a former Snapchat employee who claimed that CEO Evan Spiegel had no interest in expansion in different markets, and allegedly said that the "app [Snapchat] is only for rich people," adding that he didn't want to "expand into poor countries like India and Spain."

The remark claims has put a dent on Snapchat's App Store ratings which dropped to a single star. Notably, the single star rating for Snapchat's present version on the App Store was based on 6,099 ratings, while the rating for all versions of the app was 1.5 stars, based on 9,527 ratings. On Android, the rating for Snapchat on the Google Play was 4 star, based on 11,932,996 ratings.

If the leak claims are true, this won't be the first time that the popular mobile photo-sharing service data has been compromised. In 2014, details of 4.6 million users were leaked on the Internet.