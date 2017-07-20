Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapchat Gets ‘Stay Tuned’, a 3-Minute News Show Produced by NBC News

 
20 July 2017
Snapchat Gets ‘Stay Tuned’, a 3-Minute News Show Produced by NBC News

NBC News launched a news show Wednesday on Snapchat, a first-of-its- kind broadcast aimed at wooing a younger audience.

The program "Stay Tuned," produced by a 30-person team, resembles a regular news broadcast in that it is presented by a journalist seen on-screen. But it lasts just three minutes and consists of a rapid-fire series of video clips, none lasting even 10 seconds.

Like other news organisations that broadcast content on social media, mainly Facebook, NBC News uses subtitles on "Stay Tuned" so people can watch videos without sound.

NBC News will run the program live twice daily during the week and once a day on weekends. Recorded versions can be seen on Snapchat's Discover platform.

NBC will sell ad space for the program and share the revenue with Snapchat, CNBC reported. NBC News did not respond to an AFP request for confirmation of this.

NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and a unit of cable operator Comcast, invested $500 million (roughly Rs. 5,222 crores) in Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, when it went public in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: NBC, Apps, Internet, NBC Stay Tuned
