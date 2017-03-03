Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Skype Lite Gets Brings Kannada Language Support, Skype for Linux Moves to Beta

 
03 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Skype Lite Gets Brings Kannada Language Support, Skype for Linux Moves to Beta

Highlights

  • Skype Lite app was launched last month
  • Skype's Linux app users can now place calls with Skype credit
  • Version 5.0 update brings along bug fixes to the app

Microsoft launched its Skype Lite app for low-end Android smartphones last month and with its latest update, the Redmond-based company has now added the support for Kannada language to the video-chatting application as well. Separately, the Linux version of the app has also moved from alpha to beta and has received some new features and bug fixes.

Talking first about the Lite version of the app, as it was developed in Hyderabad and was launched exclusively for India, it doesn't come as a surprise that the company has decided to add support for a popular regional language - Kannada to the app. The latest update can be downloaded from Google Play.

Moving to the Linux version of the app, which has now moved into beta phase with release of version 5.0, Microsoft has added several new features to Skype for Linux. With version 5.0, the company has added the ability to place calls to mobiles and landlines with Skype credit. "One-to-one video calls can be made from Linux to Skype users on the latest versions of Skype for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac," the company said in its blog post.

Skype for Linux will now be able to view shared screens from other Skype desktop clients (Windows 7.33 and above, Mac 7.46 and above), the company said. With the update, the Unity launcher now displays the number of unread conversations, and online contacts in contact list will now include Away and Do Not Disturb statuses, Microsoft added. You can download the Skype for Linux beta version 5.0 from company's website.

Tags: Skype Lite Kannada Support, Skype Lite, Skype for Linux Beta, Skype for Linux Version 5.0 Update, Apps, Microsoft, Social
Over 100 Android Apps on Google Play Found to Be Infected With Windows Malware
Uber India President Amit Jain Speaks Up on Strikes, Wages, Incentives, and More
Edge E66 Dual Sim Feature Phone
Skype Lite Gets Brings Kannada Language Support, Skype for Linux Moves to Beta
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
  2. Google Assistant Now Rolling Out to Marshmallow and Nougat Devices
  3. Reliance Jio Launches 'Buy One Get One Free Recharge' for Prime Users
  4. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Get Discount, Exchange Offers on Flipkart
  5. Idea Now Offering 500MB Data Per Day, Unlimited Free Calls at Rs. 348
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8+ Spotted on Benchmark Site, Specifications Tipped
  7. Paytm Raises $200 Million to Expand Retail Business
  8. Nokia 3310 India Launch, Leaked WhatsApp Features & More: 360 Daily
  9. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  10. How Google Maps Gets Its Remarkably Accurate Real-Time Traffic Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.