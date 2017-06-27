Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Silicon Valley's Not Hotdog App Comes to Android

 
27 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Silicon Valley's Not Hotdog App Comes to Android

Highlights

  • Not Hotdog app started as a joke on the HBO show
  • It first released on the App Store in May
  • The app is free to download, obviously

The Not Hotdog app, which started as a bit on HBO's Silicon Valley before releasing as an actual app on the App Store, is now available on Android too. The app's purpose is simple: it helps you identify whether the food in front of you is a hotdog or not. And that's all there is to it.

If you haven't been keeping up with the show, here's how this happened. Midway through the fourth season – which finished airing this week – pompous Erlich (T.J. Miller) and oblivious Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) secured $200,000 in funding from a venture capital firm for SeeFood, an app that the former pitched as a "Shazam for food".

After cooking up a working demo over a few days, with the help of Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) and Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani), they realised that their app was in fact capable of only identifying a hotdog and nothing else. So in a smart pivot, the app came to be a known as 'Not Hotdog'.

Normally, the joke would've stopped there. But HBO went ahead and hired a developer to turn the ridiculous idea into an actual, functioning app, which would be the first for Silicon Valley since its beginning four years ago.

The developer in question is Tim Anglade, who published a lengthy post on Monday regarding the app's development process on his Medium blog. In it, Anglade mentioned that they used Tensorflow, and a Nvidia GPU to train the algorithm, which took about 80 hours.

Of course, the app is far from perfect. Anglade himself attached a tweet that shows the Not Hotdog app failing if you just put some ketchup on an arm, a banana, or an apple. But that's missing the point, which is that... okay maybe there's no point to it. Now go identify some hotdogs, or not.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Silicon Valley HBO, Silicon Valley, HBO
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

iOS 11, macOS High Sierra Public Betas Now Available, Here's How to Install
Silicon Valley's Not Hotdog App Comes to Android
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G4 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  4. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  5. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  6. Nokia 3 Available Online, WhatsApp's New Features, More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Here's When the Nokia 6 Will Come to the US
  8. NASA Refutes Reports, Says No Pending Announcement on Alien Life
  9. OnePlus 5 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon India, OnePlus Store
  10. WhatsApp Looks Set to Bundle Shared Media, Refresh Call Screen
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.