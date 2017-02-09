Popular messaging platform Signal might soon be introducing encrypted video and voice calling to its app as the feature is reportedly being tested and has been introduced with company's latest beta update on Android (available through Google Play). In order to place a call, both the recipient and the caller are required to have switched on the feature from Settings menu within the app.

In order to turn on the feature, termed as next generation calling, users need to go to Settings > Advanced > Video calling beta and toggle on the setting for the feature to work, as pointed out in a report by Android Police. The upcoming beta release for Signal's iOS app will also include the support for encrypted video and voice calls, as per a report by MyBroadband. Unfortunately, we did not see the option in the beta app, indicating that it's either a server-side change or region-based.

In December last year, Signal, which is known for its user privacy, released an update to its Android app that allowed censorship circumvention in countries like UAE and Egypt. The update ensured that the app was able to function properly in the aforementioned countries after it was blocked.

"Follow up releases will include detecting censorship and applying circumvention when needed (eg. so that when users with phone numbers from other countries visit places where censorship is being deployed, Signal will work without a VPN for them as well) and expanding the services that domain front for Signal," the company said at the time of releasing its update.