Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Smart Switch Website Updated, Makes It Simpler to Transfer Data

 
26 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Smart Switch Website Updated, Makes It Simpler to Transfer Data

Highlights

  • Samsung update its Smart Switch website
  • Smart Switch lets you transfer content via three simple ways
  • It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows and BlackBerry handsets

One would think that Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones with their near bezel-less design and top-of-the-line hardware are enough to attract consumers towards them, but Samsung wants to make sure the transition is smooth and simple. The South Korean tech giant has updated its Smart Switch website that makes it ever more simpler to transfer content from your phone to your new Galaxy handset.

Smart Switch, which is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and BlackBerry handsets, lets you transfer content from your phone to a Galaxy device in three ways - directly over Wi-Fi using the Smart Switch app, by connecting your old and new device via USB, or through the Smart Switch computer software. Once you've established connection through any one of these options, Smart Switch will guide you through the content you wish to transfer and will do so quickly.

Using the desktop app lets you also backup your phone and Samsung says that the desktop interface makes it easy to restore your content on a new Galaxy smartphone. It also provides a simple way for you to conduct firmware updates.

Keep in mind that Smart Switch will transfer content from any phone or OS to Galaxy devices ranging from Galaxy S2 to the current Galaxy S8 smartphones (including tablets) running Android 4.0 and above. Additionally, certain devices running Android 4.0 and above may not support wireless transfer in which case you will need to use the other two options mentioned. Meanwhile, transfers between Android to Galaxy devices via USB cable require Android 4.3 or above as well as MTP (Media Transfer Protocol) USB support.

While Samsung updates its own Smart Switch app, Apple too has been trying to attract Android users to its iOS platform having recently launched three new ad campaigns for its Move to iOS app, which works in a similar fashion to the Smart Switch, helping you easily transfer essential files to an iOS device.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Smart Switch, Smart Switch Update, Apps, Android, Apple, iOS
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

OnePlus 5 Speed Test Pits It Against Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11; Gold Variant Spotted
Samsung Smart Switch Website Updated, Makes It Simpler to Transfer Data
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G4 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  4. OnePlus 5 Beats Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 in Real World Speed Test
  5. NASA's Mars Probe Spots Evidence of Ancient Lake
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Said to Be Company's Most Expensive Smartphone Yet
  7. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  8. Facebook Lets You Cast Spells to Celebrate 20 Years of Harry Potter
  9. OnePlus 5 Launched, Jio Home Delivery, Vodafone 29 Pack, More This Week
  10. Airtel Extends 30GB Data Offer for Postpaid Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.