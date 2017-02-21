Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Phones With Fingerprint Sensors Can Soon Be Used to Unlock Windows 10 PCs

 
21 February 2017
Samsung Phones With Fingerprint Sensors Can Soon Be Used to Unlock Windows 10 PCs

Highlights

  • The app's function is similar to Apple's Continuity feature
  • The support will come with next major Windows update
  • Samsung Flow also allows content sharing through the app

Samsung introduced its Flow app on Android to allow users to move seamlessly between Samsung devices and the app appears set to soon get the ability to unlock Windows PCs as well. The Samsung Flow Android app currently allow users to unlock company's Windows 10 Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 hybrid using just the fingerprint scanner on their phones and soon Windows 10 PCs might also be unlocked with the same feature.

In reply to a consumer query on Google Play, Samsung has confirmed that the company will release the Samsung Flow app for all Windows 10 PCs after next major Windows update, which is expected to come early April, as pointed out in a report by Sammobile. Looking at the timeline, it appears the Windows 10 Creators Update will bring support for the feature.

Just like with the Galaxy TabPro S, the Samsung Flow is anticipated to enable users to check and respond to their smartphone notifications from the PC itself, apart from allowing users to unlock Windows 10 PCs.

Users will also be able to share content from their smartphone to the PC using the Samsung Flow app. Samsung Flow has been compared with Apple's Continuity feature on iOS and OS X Yosemite ever since its launch as both provide similar functionality and aim to get rid of the hassle that users have to usually face while switching between their devices.

Notably, Samsung Flow uses Bluetooth to show the device's availability and then makes use of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (depending on whether both devices are in same network or not) to allow communication between the devices.

Tags: Samsung Flow App, Windows 10 PCs, Windows 10 Update, Windows 10 Samsung Flow Support, Apps, Microsoft, Samsung
