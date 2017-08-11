Earlier this year, Samsung made the version v5 beta of its Samsung Internet browser app on Android available for Google Nexus and Pixel devices. Now, the South Korean company has released Samsung Internet beta version v6.2 and interestingly made it available for all Android smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later.

The Samsung Internet version v6.2 beta will be rolled out gradually and will be made available to users through Google Play store as well as Galaxy Apps store. The company says that the app will receive multiple updates before the stable release of version v6.2. With this release, the company's extension on Chrome's desktop version supports syncing bookmarks with Samsung Internet Beta, the company said in its blog post.

By enabling the 'Sync with Samsung Cloud' in the settings menu, users will now be able to sync their bookmarks, saved pages, and open tabs across their mobile devices, apart from the Chrome desktop browser. The latest release also provides easier access to the extensions right from the settings menu and Contrast Mode makes reading more accessible and comfortable, as per the company. The Contrast Mode can be enabled from the Accessibility section within settings menu.

The new release also comes with a Chromium Engine upgrade (to M56) and brings along rendering engine improvements. The company says that it has included a key feature that it backported as priority. The company has also added CSS Grid, which has been described it as its most requested feature, and provides complete control over 2-dimensional layouts.

It will be interesting to see if users will prefer Samsung Internet over Google's Chrome browser considering the later dominates the market as of now. Let us know if you are excited about the release in comments down below.