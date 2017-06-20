Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Play Music's New Feature for Samsung Galaxy S8 Isn't That Exclusive

 
20 June 2017
Google Play Music's New Feature for Samsung Galaxy S8 Isn't That Exclusive

Highlights

  • New Google Play Music feature now rolling out
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 users getting the New Release Radio station
  • Some users able to use the new feature on non-Samsung devices

For Samsung Galaxy S8 users, Google Play Music is the default music player and streaming service. Now, Galaxy S8 users are receiving a brand new feature dubbed New Release Radio, which is a personalised radio station with new music releases and updates on a daily basis.

The latest New Release Radio feature has steadily been popping up on Galaxy S8 devices with "Samsung Exclusive" tagline. The pop-up describes the new feature, "Listen to brand new music, personalised to your tastes and listening history - with new recommendations every day." The feature was first spotted by a Reddit user, and was reported by Sammobile.

Engadget, however, points out that the feature may not be limited to Samsung Galaxy S8 users as some users have been able to add the "New Release Radio" station to their libraries. Some Reddit users also claim that they were able to add the new feature to their libraries while using Google Play Music Web interface as well as on non-Samsung devices. Unfortunately, there's no word whether the feature will be kept as an exclusive for Samsung Galaxy S8 (and Galaxy S8+) devices or to be made available to all users in the long run.

We can expect an update on the status of availability of the "New Release Radio" station for non-Samsung devices.

Samsung and Google jointly announced their new partnership back in April, and it gave some benefits to Samsung users. They were allowed to upload 100,000 of their own songs to Google Play Music for free, which is almost double the limit for owners of non-Samsung devices.

Ketan Pratap

