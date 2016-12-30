Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Focus App With Unified Mail, Contacts, and Calendar Launched

 
30 December 2016
Samsung Focus App With Unified Mail, Contacts, and Calendar Launched

Highlights

  • The app is exclusively available for Samsung device users
  • Is available for devices running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow or above
  • Samsung Focus can be downloaded for free from Google Play

There are several utility apps available in Google Play that offer a unified experience and the latest addition to this list comes from Samsung called-Focus, which is already available for download. Samsung Focus provides a unified view for users' mails, calendar, and contacts for a more organised user experience. The app has been made available only for Samsung mobile devices running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow or above.

Samsung Focus, which comes with multi-account support, enables "Exchange ActiveSync ("EAS"), IMAP and POP3 users to manage email, calendar, task, memo, and contacts easily in one place," the app's description on Google Play reads.

The list of servers supported by the app include Exchange Server 2003 SP2/SP3 and above, Google, Naver (IMAP/POP3), Office 365, Hotmail, Outlook.com, and other servers that support Exchange ActiveSync.

The main view of the app presents upcoming appointments, important tasks, and messages just like a Google Now feed. There is a universal search option on the top-right while the tabs for quick access to email, calendar, memo, and contacts are present at the bottom of the screen.

"Samsung Focus does not operate any cloud servers. It connects only to the actual mail servers. It stores your account's data on the device, and Samsung Electronics never access any user data," the company clarifies in a note in its Google Play listing.

Samsung Focus App With Unified Mail, Contacts, and Calendar Launched
 
 

