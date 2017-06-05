Samsung's newly introduced Bixby digital assistant on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ has now received an additional functionality as the South Korean company has now added the support for banking features to the assistant. Separately, the company has expanded support for the Samsung Internet Browser for Android, which now supports devices from some other companies as well. Finally, the Samsung Device Maintenance tool has been uploaded to Google Play as well.

Talking first about Bixby, with its latest update Samsung has added the banking support for Bixby for users in South Korea and it can now be used to check the bank account details as well as to transfer money by the users, as per company's official announcement.

As Bixby Voice has already been rolled out in the country, users can ask the assistant to use the banking service with voice commands and authenticate the transactions with biometrics including iris and fingerprint scanner.

Notably, only three banks, i.e. Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, and KEB Hana Bank, are currently supported by the service and with Woori Bank even currency exchange service is being provided, as per a report by GSMArena.

Moving to the Samsung Internet Browser, the Android app was previously exclusive to just Samsung devices but now supports Nexus and Pixel devices as well, reports Android Police. The updated version of the app is already available on the Google Play and comes with new features including Web Payments, CloseBy, QR code scanner, Tab Swipe, Quick Menu, Content Blocker Status UI, and DeX desktop experience.

Samsung has now put its Device Maintenance tool, which was called 'Smart Manager' on the Galaxy S6 and S7, as an app on the Google Play. Much like other device management apps, Device Maintenance allows users to clean up the memory and deleting the files that are not required. The app analyses the batter usage on per app basis and helps users identify the apps that are draining users' battery at the fastest rate. The latest version, v1.0.24.19, fixes a Bixby bug, notes Android Police.