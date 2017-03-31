Sachin Tendulkar Launches 100MB Cricket App for Android, iOS

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday started his digital innings as a mobile phone app dedicated to him, 100MB Cricket, was launched in Mumbai.

100MB Cricket is now available for Android via Google Play, and for iOS via the App Store. The app is conceptualised and developed by JetSynthesys and has been envisioned by Sachin himself. A song sung by Sachin with the ace singer Sonu Nigam will feature on the app on Sunday at 10pm IST.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin said, "Many of you and my friends have asked me what are you going to do in your second innings of life. The first innings went on for 24 years. There are number of things which I am involved in, but something which I am looking forward to starting soon, in fact now, is the digital innings."

"It will allow me to get closer to my fans. My journey started as a 10-year-old who saw India win the World Cup in 1983, so in my song, what I have tried to do is thank all those cricketers who have helped me realise my dream, six World Cups that I have been," he added.

"I was fond of music, but never thought I will sing a song," he said.

Among other things, all social media updates of Sachin will be available through the app.

The Google Play description reads, "Every Cricket fans' dream come true; 100MB Cricket is the digital destination for all things Cricket & Social. Interact live with Sachin Tendulkar and get your hands on to special content from Cricket superstars. Immerse yourself with cricket's most memorable moments, latest scores, schedules & player statistics in a uniquely personal social environment... Feel at home with the Master himself. Get EXCLUSIVE post-match the scenes look at each IPL match with electrifying predictions & analysis! Grab some cool Sachin memorabilia to be won with special contests this IPL season!"