Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for Hunting Pokemon in Church

 
14 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for Hunting Pokemon in Church

Russia put a blogger on trial Monday on charges of offending religious believers and fomenting hatred by posting a video online that showed him hunting Pokemon in a church.

Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, faces up to seven years in prison over the YouTube video of him zapping Pokemon on a smartphone in a Russian Orthodox church in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

The video which Sokolovsky posted in August 2016 has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on YouTube.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case which has been compared to that of the Pussy Riot punk art group, whose 2012 "punk prayer" in a Moscow cathedral led to two-year prison terms.

"I didn't aim to offend anyone," Sokolovsky said in court in a video broadcast by Life News, adding that he was ready to apologise if anyone was offended.

He said he created the videos "with critical and polemical aims", describing himself as an atheist.

The Russian Orthodox Church has accused him of blasphemy over the stunt in a church built on the spot where the Bolsheviks shot Russia's last tsar and his family in 1918.

"I didn't ask these people to watch my video clips" Sokolovsky told journalists during a break.

"Who is the Russian Orthodox Church that I have to publicly repent in front of them?"

Sokolovsky spent several months in prison ahead of the trial, though he is now under house arrest.

Amnesty International has condemned the charges against him as "farcical" and called him a prisoner of conscience.

He also faces a separate charge of illegally possessing a "spy pen" with a recording function, which was found in a search of his flat.

In court, he said that the pen is widely available to buy and unsuitable for covert recording.

Tags: Pokemon Go, Russia, Augmented Reality, AR, Gaming, Ruslan Sokolovsky
Driving Change: Travis Kalanick, the Force Behind Uber
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for Hunting Pokemon in Church
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  2. Xiaomi India Says It Has Sold 1 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in 45 Days
  3. Apple Said to Launch New Products Next Week
  4. Reliance Jio Said to Be Working With Google on Budget 4G VoLTE Smartphone
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Tipped to Launch in March With Helio P25 SoC
  6. Luxury Phone Maker Vertu Reportedly Bought Out for GBP 50 Million
  7. IITs Have Produced More Unicorn Founders Than MIT, Cornell
  8. iPhone 8 Tipped to Feature Flat OLED Display With 2.5D Curved Glass
  9. Moto G5 Launch Details, Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks, and More News This Week
  10. Google's New Tool Helps Customise Android for You
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.