Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Russia Asks Apple, Google to Remove LinkedIn From App Stores

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Russia Asks Apple, Google to Remove LinkedIn From App Stores

Accusing LinkedIn of flouting local laws that require Internet firms to store data on citizens within the nations borders, the Russian authorities have asked Apple and Google to remove the professional networking site app from their online stores.

Recently, a Russian court blocked the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn service for breaching the country's data protection rules.

According to The New York Times, Apple has confirmed that it was asked to remove its LinkedIn app in Russia about a month ago.

"However, Google has not confirmed if it had removed LinkedIn in Russia but said that it adhered to Russian local laws," the report added.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn responded that the company was "disappointed" with the decision by Russian regulators to block the service.

"It denies access to our members in Russia and the companies that use LinkedIn to grow their businesses," Nicole Leverich, a spokeswoman for LinkedIn, was quoted as saying.

LinkedIn has several million users in Russia.

Earlier this week, Apple removed the New York Times from its app store following a request from Chinese authorities claiming the app was in violation of regulations.

China is known for banning digital sites like Facebook and Google that it believes harm its national security or promote misinformation. The Wall Street Journal's Chinese-language site has been blocked since 2014.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Russia, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Apps, Social
Bitcoin's Downward Slide Continues After China Warning
Virtual Reality Seeks Momentum at CES Gadget Gala
Samsung Tablets
Russia Asks Apple, Google to Remove LinkedIn From App Stores
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
  2. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Be Fastest Phone Ever by Purported AnTuTu Listing
  4. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  5. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  7. Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) With VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 6,890
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  9. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  10. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.