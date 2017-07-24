Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Siri Stars With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in This Apple Ad

 
24 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Siri Stars With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in This Apple Ad

Highlights

  • The Rock stars in the latest Siri ad film by Apple
  • Apple is touting the prowess of Siri as a virtual assistant
  • The ad shows The Rock completing his life goals with Siri

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has announced a new movie and guess who is his co-star? It is Siri, Apple's voice-based virtual assistant. First announced by Johnson on Sunday, the movie is now out - and it actually is a short ad film by Apple about Siri's prowess as a virtual assistant.

Titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day, the collaboration between Johnson and Apple has been released for all to see on Apple's YouTube page. In his announcement post, Johnson says:

"WORLD PREMIERE: Hardest working man in show business teams with @Apple & the greatest assistant on the planet. #DominateTheDay #ROCKxSIRI." You can check it out below.

 

The Siri-Rock film is an extended commercial, 3 minutes and 46 seconds long, similar to what Apple did with Taylor Swift and Apple Music in 2016. As we can see in the Siri ad film, the actor uses the virtual assistant on his iPhone to perform a list of life goals, from taking a selfie in space, to designing a fashion range and restoring the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Interestingly, in his teaser post, Johnson teased the ad film's launch with a poster of the movie.

On Johnson's Facebook page, the Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler also said, "I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go LIVE IT," adding that the movie will be "the dopest".

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Siri, Virtual Assistant, Apps, Entertainment, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock
Google Pixel 2 Tipped to Be First Smartphone With Snapdragon 836 SoC
Siri Stars With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in This Apple Ad
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Explodes Into Flames on Video, Company Responds
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
  4. Samsung Sale on Amazon India Offers Discounts on Galaxy C7 Pro and More
  5. These Are the Chips Inside Reliance Jio's Feature Phone
  6. Jio Phone at Effective Zero Price a Clever Marketing Position, Says COAI
  7. Microsoft Paint to Be Killed Off Soon, Company Reveals
  8. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  9. Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched in India
  10. Is This the Worst Game of Thrones Character Ever?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.