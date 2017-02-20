Reliance Jio Infocomm and Uber on Monday announced a strategic partnership in India, stating that the two companies will work together to enrich the Jio Digital Life experience with complementary programmes. The first such tie-up announced is with the JioMoney app - Uber riders will now be able to pay using JioMoney, while JioMoney users can request and pay for Uber rides within the JioMoney app.

In a press statement, Reliance Jio Infocomm said Uber will gradually roll out the JioMoney payment option for its users across the country. "This integration provides a hassle-free payment experience to Uber riders and will be an added avenue for digital transactions for JioMoney's rapidly growing user-base across India," the statement added.

The companies added that JioMoney and Uber will offer exclusive incentives to every user paying for Uber rides through JioMoney. To recall, JioMoney is the PPI wallet offered by Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd.

Speaking on the launch, Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney said that "Jio aims to bring the benefits of evolving digital technologies to every Indian through an entire ecosystem that will allow Indians to live Digital Life to the fullest. JioMoney is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney's integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform."

Also commenting on the launch, Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets for Uber said, "We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio to unlock synergies across two of the largest user bases in India. Digital payments have become part of our everyday lives and by integrating JioMoney as a payment option, our riders will have the ability to use a familiar and consistent payment experience. Through this strategic partnership we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users."