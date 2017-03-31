Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Prime Plan: How to Get Jio Prime Membership for Free

 
31 March 2017
Highlights

  • The subscription fee can be waived off by using Jio Money app
  • Recharging through the app will earn user Rs. 50 cashback
  • The Jio Prime subscription is priced at Rs. 99

With the Jio Happy New Year Offer ending on March 31, Reliance Jio customers will need to start paying for the data and other bundled services. To soften the blow, the Jio Prime membership has been launched at introductory price of Rs. 99; the company is giving members of the subscription plan extra data as part of its 'Buy One Get One Free Recharge' too. A nominal amount, you can get the Jio Prime membership free via a newly discovered workaround that only needs the Jio Money wallet. With this trick, you will be able to enjoy the free data, bundled apps, and other free services without paying Rs. 99 as the Jio Prime membership fee.

How to Recharge and Subscribe to Jio Prime Plans

How to get Jio Prime membership free

As the Financial Express points out, you can get Rs. 100 cashback if you recharge your Jio account using the Jio Money app. Here's what you need to do:

  1. Download the Jio Money Wallet app, register on it, and create a four-digit m-pin for safety
  2. Become a Jio Prime member for a year with the Rs. 99 recharge using Jio Money wallet
  3. Once you are a Jio Prime member, recharge your account with Rs. 303 (or higher value)

List of Reliance Jio Prime Plans

The Rs. 99 Prime membership using Jio Money wallet will fetch you cashback of Rs. 50, while you will get another Rs. 50 as cashback on recharges of Rs. 303 or higher. This means you get Rs. 100 back in the first month itself, effectively covering the cost of the Prime subscription. It is important to note that the cashback will be refunded in two working days as Jio vouchers in the Jio Money app itself.

Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Jio Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets

The last date for getting a Prime subscription is March 31, after which you may have to pay more for the same plan. Paytm is offering Rs. 10 cashback on joining the Rs. 99 Jio Prime plan through the app. This offer is available for all users using the promo code JioPrime.

The Rs. 303 plan, which offers Prime customers on prepaid 28GB of high-speed data for 28 days with FUP of 1GB per day, will get you Rs. 30 off (for up to 2 recharges) via the app using the promo code PrimeJio. Additional benefits on recharging Rs. 303 via the app include up to Rs. 150 cashback on purchase of two movie tickets and free Jio add-on pack worth Rs. 201.

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
