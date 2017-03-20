Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Customers Can Now Buy Prime Membership Through Paytm

 
20 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Reliance Jio Customers Can Now Buy Prime Membership Through Paytm

Highlights

  • Users can avail Rs. 10 cashback on Rs. 99 Prime Membership plan
  • The Rs. 303 plan will get you Rs. 30 off using promo code PrimeJio
  • Users can also avail free Jio add-on pack worth Rs. 201

Despite its meteoric success, Reliance Jio Infocomm is not resting on its laurels. The company recently announced its Prime Membership scheme wherein existing and new Jio customers can continue to avail the telecom's Happy New Year Offer for an annual fee of Rs. 99. Earlier this month, Paytm announced that Jio users could recharge their prepaid connections through the digital payments app. Now, existing Jio subscribers will be join the Jio Prime plan and avail a number of benefits as well.

Partnering with Paytm allows Jio to reach a user base that is over 200 million. The digital wallet app is offering additional benefits on every Jio recharge including a Rs. 10 cashback on joining the Rs. 99 Jio Prime plan through the app. This offer is available for all users using the promo code JioPrime.

The Rs. 303 plan, which offers Prime customers on prepaid 28GB of high-speed data for 28 days with FUP of 1GB per day, will get you Rs. 30 off (for up to 2 recharges) via the app using the promo code PrimeJio. Additional benefits on recharging Rs. 303 via the app include up to Rs. 150 cashback on purchase of two movie tickets and free Jio add-on pack worth Rs. 201.

Jio Prime plans start at Rs. 19 and go up till Rs. 9,999. Paytm in its blog post says that Jio customers can avail benefits on any recharge. Paytm last week announced its entry in Canada with the Paytm Canada app for Android and iOS.

Furthermore, the option to pay Jio postpaid bills is yet to be added to app.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

Tags: Reliance Jio, Jio, Paytm, Jio Prime Membership, Jio Prime Plans, Apps, Telecom, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Android O Tipped to Bring Improved Notifications, Adaptive Icons, Picture-In-Picture Mode, More
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
Reliance Jio Customers Can Now Buy Prime Membership Through Paytm
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  2. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Redmi 4A in India Today
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch Live: Price, Variants, Release Date
  5. Flipkart Says It Sold Over 50 Moto G5 Plus Units Per Minute
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch
  7. New Entry-Level Qualcomm SoC to Bring 4G VoLTE Support to Feature Phones
  8. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  9. Reliance Jio Scores Highest on Customer Loyalty, Claims Report
  10. Vodafone-Idea Merger Explained in 10 Simple Points
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.