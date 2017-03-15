Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pre-Installed Malware Found on Range of Android Devices: Report

 
15 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pre-Installed Malware Found on Range of Android Devices: Report

Highlights

  • The pre-installed malware was detected in 36 Android devices
  • Devices include Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S7 and LG G4
  • The cyber-security firm suggested implementing advanced security measures

Israel-based cyber-security firm Check Point has detected a malware that is not downloaded due to users' use but is already present in Android device.

According to a company blog post last week, the pre-installed malware was detected in 36 Android devices, including Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy A5, ZTE x500, Asus ZenFone 2, Lenovo S90, Lenovo A850, and LG G4.

"The malicious apps were not part of the official ROM supplied by the vendor, and were added somewhere along the supply chain," the company said.

The malware added to the devices' ROM could not be removed by the users, therefore, the devices had to be re-flashed.

The research team at Check Point found that one of the pre-installed malwares was Slocker, a mobile ransomware, that uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption algorithm to encrypt all files on the device and demand ransom in return for their decryption key.

"The most notable rough adnet which targeted the devices is the Loki Malware. This complex malware operates by using several different components; each has its own functionality and role in achieving the malware's malicious goal," the cyber-security firm said.

Pre-installed malwares steal data from the devices and are installed to system, taking full control of the device.

The cyber-security firm suggested users to protect themselves from regular and pre-installed malware by implementing advanced security measures capable of identifying and blocking any abnormality in the device's behaviour.

Tags: Android, Malware, Android Malware, Check Point, Security, Cyber Security, Apps, Internet
Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
Pre-Installed Malware Found on Range of Android Devices: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

AuraVR Go Virtual Reality Headset
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Review
  2. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  3. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  4. Moto G5 Plus With Metal Body Launched in India
  5. Woman Suffers Burns to Face, Hands When Her Headphones Explode Mid-Flight
  6. Xiaomi India to Host Launch Event on Monday; Redmi 4 Series Expected
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Codenames Tipped as Walleye and Muskie
  9. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Specifications Detailed by Noted Analyst
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.