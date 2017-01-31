Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Coming to Android and iOS in March

 
31 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Coming to Android and iOS in March

Highlights

  • The game will now be made available in next financial year
  • There is still no firm timeline for the game's official launch
  • Pokemon Sun and Moon contributed most to the company's quarterly earnings

Power Rangers, the live-action superhero series that became a household name around the world in the late 20th century, is once again stepping into the realm of mobile video games. The title based on the series - Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is set to be released on both Android and iOS in Marc - probably ahead of the movie's release the same month.

The exact release date for Power Rangers game has still not been announced by Saban Brands, but interested users can pre-register to get notifications regarding the game. The teaser for the fighting game is already available on the company's website.

The Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

The Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is going to be a multiplayer fighting game and features characters from the original TV series as well as updated versions of the characters based on the upcoming movie from the franchise, as per a PocketGamer report.

Even though other details about the mobile title are still unknown, the teaser indicates that the fans of the franchise are in for a treat as they will be able to play as and against different characters from the Power Rangers universe. It is not clear whether the game will come with a price tag or will be available for free but it appears as of now that it will be the latter case.

Considering that the Power Rangers movie is set to be released on March 23, it won't be a far-fetched assumption that the release date is likely to be around this time frame

Tags: Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, Power Rangers Mobile Game, Gaming, Apps, Android, iOS
IndiGo's Twitter Account Hacked Twice in a Week
Blackphone 2 Receiving an Update That Bricks Black Market Devices
Ziox Astra Zing+
Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Coming to Android and iOS in March
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Ziox Astra Zing+
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  2. H-1B Visa Reform Bill Tabled in the US Could Double Minimum Salary
  3. Google Employees Rally in Thousands Against Trump Immigration Ban
  4. Oppo A57 With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Android Nougat 7.1.2 Public Beta Now Available for Compatible Devices
  6. WhatsApp May Overhaul Status Messages, Introduce Live Location Sharing
  7. Amazon Explores Legal Options Against Trump's Immigration Ban
  8. BSNL Launches 'New Plan Voucher' With Free Voice Calls at Rs. 144
  9. ISRO to Launch Standby Navigation Satellite to Replace IRNSS-1A
  10. Vodafone-Idea Merger Is Full of Opportunities and Challenges
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.