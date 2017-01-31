Power Rangers, the live-action superhero series that became a household name around the world in the late 20th century, is once again stepping into the realm of mobile video games. The title based on the series - Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is set to be released on both Android and iOS in Marc - probably ahead of the movie's release the same month.

The exact release date for Power Rangers game has still not been announced by Saban Brands, but interested users can pre-register to get notifications regarding the game. The teaser for the fighting game is already available on the company's website.

The Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is going to be a multiplayer fighting game and features characters from the original TV series as well as updated versions of the characters based on the upcoming movie from the franchise, as per a PocketGamer report.

Even though other details about the mobile title are still unknown, the teaser indicates that the fans of the franchise are in for a treat as they will be able to play as and against different characters from the Power Rangers universe. It is not clear whether the game will come with a price tag or will be available for free but it appears as of now that it will be the latter case.

Considering that the Power Rangers movie is set to be released on March 23, it won't be a far-fetched assumption that the release date is likely to be around this time frame