New Pokemon Game Magikarp Jump iOS and Android Download Available Now

 
25 May 2017
Highlights

  • Pokemon: Magikarp Jump is now available for download on iOS and Android
  • It is free-to-play with microtransactions
  • Other Pokemon such as Pikachu may appear as cameos

It seems that the success of Pokemon Go hasn’t made The Pokemon Company rest on its laurels. Pokemon: Magikarp Jump is the latest game from the Pokemon creator.

However it has little in common with Pokemon Go such as battling or discovering rare Pokemon. After all, Magikarp is known as the weakest of all Pokemon and generally regarded to be the most useless and pathetic of the bunch. Even the description of the game on the App Store doesn’t shy away from this. As the title suggests it’s all about making Magikarp jump and hopefully grow into a stronger Pokemon.

That is not to say there won’t be any cameos from other Pokemon. The likes of Pikachu, Charizard, and Piplup can appear to help Magikarp out.

Pokemon: Magikarp Jump is available for download on the App Store and Play Store. Like most games these days, it’s free with microtransactions ranging from Rs. 80 to Rs. 2,700 .

Keep in mind that the game requires you to be online while playing. So much so that it makes a mention of it in the description, stating that progress could be lost and that The Pokemon Company won’t be able to help.

“If communication is lost momentarily, you may be able to resume play in some cases by trying again a short time later. Please note that we're unable to assist you if you experience problems due to communication errors,” Magikarp’s description reads.

Tags: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Magikarp Jump, iOS, Android, Magikarp Jump
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech.

