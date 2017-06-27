Pokemon Go has seen some massive changes with the past few updates. The latest adds Raid Battles, new gym features, and new items to name a few. And with all things Pokemon Go, comes third-party support to aid the experience. GymHuntr is one of these. It’s a live Pokemon Go Map that shows you updated Gym information from around the world.

Now, GymHuntr lets Pokemon Go players click a Gym to see its Raid Boss as well as show Gyms that currently have a Raid active. It lets you scan every 90 seconds with orange timers showing off active Raids and pink ones indicating those which would be starting soon. Its a handy way to let players get the most out of this new feature without having to coordinate with friends. Keep in mind that you’ll still need certain pre-requisites before checking out a Raid.

“Before you can battle the Raid Boss, you’ll need a Raid Pass. You can get one free Raid Pass per day by visiting a Gym, but you can only hold one at a time. You can also get Premium Raid Passes from the in-game shop,” explained Niantic in a post. “Upon using your pass to join the battle, you and up to 20 other Trainers work together to defeat the Raid Boss. If you successfully defeat the Raid Boss within the five-minute time limit, you’ll have the chance to catch an extra powerful Pokemon of your own.”