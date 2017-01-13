Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Pokemon Go, Other Augmented Reality Games Blocked in China

 
13 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pokemon Go, Other Augmented Reality Games Blocked in China

China will not allow its mammoth mobile online population to play Pokemon Go or other augmented-reality games until it completes a review of potential security risks, a Chinese digital publishing group said.

The roadblock was put up amid concerns that such games contain "rather big social risks" including potential threats to consumer and traffic safety, and the security of "geographic information", the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association (CADPA) said this week.

The industry group said in a statement that it was informed of the move by China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT).

It said SAPPRFT was conducting a security review of such games in the meantime.

"Before then, SAPPRFT will not accept requests to approve such games and has advised domestic game developers to be cautious when considering developing, introducing or operating such games," the publishing association said.

Pokemon Go engages mobile users in a virtual chase for cartoon creatures appearing in their vicinity, as seen through their phone camera, but relies for many of its functions on Google Maps, which is blocked in China.

Beijing keeps tight control over surveying, mapping and geographic information. China is a huge potential market for gamers, with 1.3 billion mobile users by the end of 2015.

Some Chinese companies are already getting into the act, with tech giants Alibaba and Tencent recently introducing augmented-reality games with a theme linked to the Chinese lunar new year holidays beginning in late January.

It was not immediately clear how the digital-publishing association's announcement would affect those games.

Tags: Pokemon Go, Niantic, Nintendo, China, Apps, Gaming, AR
Panasonic Bets Big on Apps to Capture Indian Smartphone Market
The Moon Is at Least 4.51 Billion Years Old, Scientists Say
Samsung Tablets
Pokemon Go, Other Augmented Reality Games Blocked in China
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  2. HMD Global Sends Invites for MWC Launch Event on February 26
  3. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  4. WhatsApp to Rollout an 'Enterprise' Service Later This Year?
  5. Moto G5 Plus Leaked Press Render Points at Front Fingerprint Scanner
  6. Reliance Jio to Reportedly Launch 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Soon
  7. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Lenovo P2 Review
  9. New Samsung Galaxy A Series Said to Go on Sale in Russia, Price Revealed
  10. Rajesh Gopinathan Named New TCS CEO and MD
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.