Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Pokemon Go Launched for Apple Watch

 
23 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Pokemon Go Launched for Apple Watch

Highlights

  • Apple Watch version will let you discover nearby Pokemon and PokeStops
  • You will need to use your iPhone to catch Pokemon
  • No plans announced for Android Wear and Samsung Gear smartwatches

The popular mobile game Pokemon Go is now available on the Apple Watch, squashing rumors that the game's maker was scrapping such plans.

The game involves catching digital pocket monsters in an augmented-reality version of your surroundings. The Apple Watch version will let you discover nearby Pokemon and collect special items, such as potions, from nearby PokeStops. But once you encounter a Pokemon, you will need to use your iPhone to catch it.

Still, the Apple Watch should make it easier for players to log their steps (needed to advance in the game and to hatch new Pokemon out of eggs), and to avoid walking around with their phones held out to search for nearby monsters.

(Also see: Pokemon Go Launched in India: Advanced Tips and Tricks)

Pokemon Go was a huge success when it came out in July. It's not clear how the Apple Watch version will do, especially now that it's too cold in much of the Northern Hemisphere to be outside catching Pokemon. Plans for the watch version had been announced at Apple's iPhone launch event in September.

The game's maker, Niantic, hasn't announced any plans for Android Wear and Samsung Gear smartwatches.

Tags: Pokemon Go, Niantic, Apple, Apple Watch, Gaming, Augmented Reality, AR, WatchOS
Uber Takes Self-Driving Cars to Arizona After California Demands Permit
Airtel, Aircel to Appear Before Parliament Panel on Call Drops
Computer Accessories
Pokemon Go Launched for Apple Watch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Computer Accessories
TRENDING
  1. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Now Available in Blue and Black Colour Variants
  3. What Is Paytm Wallet, and How to Use It?
  4. Now, Snapdeal Offers to Deliver Cash to Your Home
  5. Lenovo K6 Note With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Nintendo Reconfirms Super Mario Android for 2017, More Games on the Way
  7. 6GB RAM Smartphones You Can Buy Right Now
  8. Xiaomi Launches Redmi 4, Redmi 4A Budget Phones With 13-Megapixel Camera
  9. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.