Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Go Eggs Now Have More Gen 2 Options

 
10 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pokemon Go Eggs Now Have More Gen 2 Options

Highlights

  • Pichu with Ash's hat available with 2km egg for limited time
  • Chikorita and Marill now part of 5km eggs
  • Porygon moves from 5km to 10km egg

As part of its first anniversary celebrations, Pokemon Go added a special edition Pikachu and Anniversary Box for players late last week. At the same time, developer Niantic has also made changes to what Pokemon hatch under the three different egg types.

Pichu (with Ash's hat) and Spinarak now come out of 2km eggs. With the 5km eggs, your additional options include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Gligar, Hoppip, Mantine, Marill, Natu, Pineco, Snubull, Swinub, Teddiursa, Totodile, and Wooper. Lastly, Chinchou and Porygon have been added to 10km eggs.

Of the above Pokemon, Gligar, Mantine, and Pineco used to hatch out of 10km eggs, so they seem to have been made less rare. Porygon, meanwhile, has gone the other route from 5km to 10km egg, so you'll need to walk double the amount to have a chance at getting it.

Pokemon Go First Anniversary: the Good and Bad

Most players have expressed their disappointment at the Anniversary "rewards", claiming the steep pricing of the Anniversary Box, and the uselessness of Pikachu in a hat. Available for 1,200 Poke coins, the box gives you six Egg Incubators, six Max Revives, two Premium Raid Passes, and 20 Ultra Balls.

The items in the box can be obtained for 1,100 Poke coins, according to multiple media reports, with Ultra Balls and Max Revives available for free from Poke stops.

We discuss what Pokemon Go needs to be welcoming to new players in Transition, Gadgets 360's pop-culture and gaming podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Pokemon Go, Niantic
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

How to Download and Watch Offline Amazon Prime Video Movies and TV Shows
Alphabet CEO Larry Page Ordered to Answer Questions in Uber Lawsuit
Pokemon Go Eggs Now Have More Gen 2 Options
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers Kick Off Today, Here's What to Expect
  4. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
  5. Reliance Jio Customer Data Hacked? What the Company Has to Say
  6. New GST Rates Finder App Will Help You Verify Correctness of GST Charged
  7. Samsung Galaxy On Max With 4GB RAM, Front Flash Launched in India
  8. Anand Mahindra Apologises Over Tech Mahindra Employee's Firing
  9. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  10. These Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.