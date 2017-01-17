Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

PhonePe UPI-Based Payments App Now Available for iOS

 
17 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PhonePe UPI-Based Payments App Now Available for iOS

Highlights

  • PhonePe was previously only available for Android
  • It claims to be the first UPI-based payments app for iOS
  • The app is available on the App Store

PhonePe, the Flipkart-owned UPI-based payment app, is now available on iOS. The app was available on Android till date, and the e-commerce company had bought it out back in April last year.

Making the announcement on Twitter, PhonePe claims it is the first UPI-based payments app for iOS. That's not precisely true however - ICICI's iMobile app offers the feature, as well as payments.

PhonePe is currently listed on the App Store, and just like the Android app, is powered by Yes Bank, using the @ybl virtual payment addresses (VPAs).

Apart from a UPI-enabled bank account, users can use the PhonePe wallet as well as credit and debit cards to make payments. Another major feature touted by the app maker is the ability to partially pay using the PhonePe wallet, and then use other supported payment methods to complete the transaction.

While the app's listing page mentions support for all 35 UPI-enabled banks, including ICICI Bank, things may be a little different in practice however. ICICI Bank is said to be blocking the @ybl VPAs since last week. We were able to verify this ourselves - transactions to a @ybl VPA were declined when using the UPI option in ICICI's iMobile app; and in PhonePe on iOS, while we were able to link our ICICI account to @ybl VPA, transactions were declined.

ICICI in a statement had cited security concerns as the reason behind its move to block access to PhonePe, though, the move looks more like an incumbent protecting its turf. By limiting PhonePe's access to its accounts, ICICI - which is one of the biggest banks in India - effectively cuts PhonePe off from a significant part of the market as well.

The PhonePe app for iOS supports English, Hindi, and Tamil, with more languages promised to come soon.

Tags: PhonePe, UPI, Apps, Internet, Apple, IOS, India, Flipkart
How to Post to Instagram From Your Computer
Micromax Bolt Q381
PhonePe UPI-Based Payments App Now Available for iOS
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India Launch Confirmed for January 19
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 Tipped to Bring Big Changes to S Health App
  3. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
  4. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  5. 7 Smartphones Expected to Launch at MWC 2017
  6. Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
  7. WhatsApp Notifications Get New, Improved Functionality on Android Nougat
  8. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  9. BSNL Launches Limited Fixed Mobile Telephony, Mobile TV Service
  10. How to Post to Instagram From Your Computer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.